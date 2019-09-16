ECD attempted murder/suicide: Wife, daughter of dead taxi driver still critical

The estranged wife and three-year-old daughter of Balkarana Persaud aka “Clement”, the taxi driver who allegedly committed suicide moments after feeding them a poisonous substance, continue to battle for their lives at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

This was related by Commander of C Division (East Coast Demerara), Calvin Brutus, who Inews on Sunday that the two victims are still receiving treatment for the ingested poisonous substance that they had consumed on Monday last.

On this note, he added that investigations are still ongoing while noting that statements will be obtained from Kavita Persaud as soon as she is in a position to do so.

It was reported that Persaud attempted to kill his estranged wife and their daughter but there was a possibility that the trio could have mistakenly consumed the poisonous substance.

Meanwhile, according to a police source, the post-mortem examination (PME) conducted on the taxi driver’s body revealed that he had died from consuming pesticide.

According to reports, the now dead man’s estranged wife, Kavita, did not reside at the Mon Repos home where the incident occurred, but the couple’s young daughter, Sarswati, lived with her father.

This newspaper was told that Kavita, who separated from her husband a few months ago, would visit the home to assist with taking care of the child.

However, last Monday morning at about 07:30h, neighbours heard screams from Balkarana Persaud’s home, and upon investigating, they discovered the trio lying on the floor, frothing from their mouths.

The neighbours sounded an alarm and persons living in the street rushed to the scene.

However, Balkarana Persaud had already died before the efforts were made to save his life. The woman and her child were rushed to the GPHC where they were treated and admitted.