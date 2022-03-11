EBD man found guilty of killing Multiplex Mall owner

Following a two-hour deliberation, a 12-member jury found Kurt ‘Banana’ Erskine not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of the owner of Regent Multiplex Mall, Ganesh Ramlall, called ‘Boyo’, back in 2015.

Erskine, of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, was on trial before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall for the capital offence of murder.

Convicted of manslaughter, Erskine had pleaded not guilty to murdering the 48-year-old man on July 5, 2015 during a robbery.

Following his conviction, a probation report was ordered by the judge, which is expected to be presented on March 28, 2022 before a ruling is handed down.

The State is represented by Attorneys-at-Law Konyo Sandiford and Narissa Leander, who are special prosecutors in this matter. Erskine was represented by Attorney-at-Law Lyndon Amsterdam.

Fazeel Bacchus and Lennox ‘Soldier Man’ Roberts were also charged for the murder. Back in February 28, Bacchus was sentenced to six and a half years’ imprisonment by Justice Morris-Ramlall, and was subsequently released from prison on time served.

Bacchus was a state witness during the trial against Erskine.

Roberts, who also pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter, is expected to be sentenced on March 17.

It was reported that Ramlall, a father of one, was shot five times about his body, including once to his head, at around 00:10h on the morning of his demise.

Reports are that the businessman had just returned home from a barbeque with friends when he proceeded to use an outdoor bathroom on his premises. However, as the man walked into his yard, he was pounced upon by four men, who opened fire on him.

His wife raised an alarm and neighbours fired shots at the bandits, but the men managed to escape with Ramlall’s jewellery and wallet.

Ramlall was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH), where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His relatives quickly posted a $5 million reward for anyone with information on the killing.

Shortly after, Police raided a house in Craig, EBD, where Bacchus and Roberts, along with several others, were arrested. When interrogated, the two men reportedly confessed to the murder of the Regent Street Multiplex business owner. They later implicated Erskine.

It was reported that the men had hatched a plot to rob Ramlall two months prior to his demise.