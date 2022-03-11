Linden man found guilty of raping girl, 16

Corwyn Arthur, popularly known as ‘Cross Eye,’ of Cinderella City, Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was on Thursday found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl back in 2013.

The convicted rapist had pleaded not guilty to the charge, which stated that he had engaged in sexual penetration of a 16-year-old girl on December 17, 2013. He was on trial before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry at the Demerara High Court.

Arthur was also charged for assaulting the victim while committing the act, and on Thursday, a 12-member jury, after deliberating, found him guilty on both counts. As such, he will return to court on April 11, 2022 for sentencing.

The State was represented by prosecutor Muntaz Ali in association with prosecutors Nafeeza Baig and Latifah Elliot, while Arthur was represented by attorney-at-law Madan Kissoon.

It was reported that the victim was walking home from a friend’s birthday party when she was attacked by Arthur, who was armed with a knife. The court heard that the rapist threatened to kill the teenager if she did not comply with his wishes.

The victim had managed to raise an alarm, but Arthur, in retaliation, dealt her one blow to her head with the knife he was carrying.

He reportedly dragged her into a clump of bushes, placed the knife to her neck, and raped her.

The matter was subsequently reported to the Police and the 34-year-old man was arrested and charged.

Meanwhile, the convicted rapist is currently facing a 15-year jail term for stabbing his ex-lover’s husband to death in 2018.

In 2021, he admitted that on May 10, 2018, he unlawfully killed 40-year-old taxi driver Claude De Jonge, also known as “Sonno”, of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

It was reported that De Jonge was stabbed to death while at the home of his girlfriend, who reportedly once shared a relationship with Arthur.

De Jonge was found lying motionless in a pool of blood next to the front door of the house. At the time, he was clad in trousers and his body bore several stab wounds to the neck, shoulders, and abdomen.