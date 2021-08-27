Duo robbed at gunpoint at Le Repentir Cemetery 

A 28-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were this morning robbed of their cellphones, jewellery and cash while they were at Memorial Gardens, Le Repentir Cemetery, Georgetown awaiting the conduct of a postmortem.

The robbery occurred at around 08:30hrs and was executed by three armed men who remain at large.

The woman was robbed of a iPhone 6 cellular phone valued $40,000, a Samsung Galaxy 810S cellular phone valued $35,000, a gold chain valued $70,000, a gold bangle valued $57,000, and $50,000 in cash.

The man was robbed of a Samsung Galaxy cellular phone valued $40,000, and $130,000 in cash.

Reports are that the couple was at the location when they were approached by the suspects who held them at gunpoint and relieved them of their valuables.

As they made their escape, one of the bandits discharged two rounds in the air.

Investigations are ongoing.