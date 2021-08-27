1,000 house lots distributed for new ECD community

As the Guyana government continues to roll out its housing drive across the country, some 1000 new house lots were distributed today under the Dream Realised initiative for a new community to developed on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

The new housing scheme, La Reconnaissance is located along the Railway and Embankment next to Annandale, ECD.

During the distribution exercise held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre Friday morning, Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) Sherwyn Greaves posited that with the developments pegged for the East Coast corridor, the community will become a prime location.

The new community will see the construction of a playschool, two nursery schools, a primary school, a health centre, a post office and a police outpost along with a market and a bus park. Additionally, five areas were designated for places of worship, five recreational fields, and a cemetery.

The Government will be investing $2.75 billion to develop Plantation La Reconnaissance.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Housing Susan Rodrigues noted that the distribution of these lands is part of government’s commitment towards enhancing the lives of low-income families.

The 1000 house lots distributed today were for applications that were received prior to 2015.

According to Housing Minister, Collin Croal, the massive backlog in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) will be significant reduced with this exercise.