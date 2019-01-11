Duo arraigned with possession of gun, ammo

Two men were charged for the illegal possession of gun and ammunition when they appeared before City Magistrate, Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Friday.

Twenty-four-year-old, Seon Bourne of High Street, Georgetown and Lloyd Sadloo, 37, of Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara (EBD) denied the allegation which stated that on January 7, 2019 on Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, they had one .38 pistol along with several matching ammunition in their possession without being the holder of a firearm license.

Police Prosecutor, Sanj Singh indicated that the duo was travelling in a motorcar which was stopped and searched by Police when the discovery was made.

The duo who are both known characters to the Police and who are both implicated in several robberies were arrested and later charged.

Their attorneys failed to make a successful bail application and as such, they were incarcerated until February 15, 2019.