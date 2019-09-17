Drunken cop reportedly slams Police boat into private vessels; probe launched

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding a police constable being allowed to operate a service boat while reportedly being under the influence of alcohol.

INews understands that on Sunday afternoon the constable was steering the boat along the Canje River, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), when he crashed into two private vessels, causing them to become submerged.

According to information reaching INews, the river exercise was in preparation for a trip that was scheduled to occur on Monday.

INews was told that an officer at Central Police Station, who is also in charge of issuing fuel, claimed that the actions of the constable were questionable when he went requesting fuel for Monday’s trip.

The officer subsequently reported his suspicions. INews was informed that following the incident, a breathalyser test was conducted on the rank and he was found to be over the legal limit.