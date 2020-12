A search carried out at the New Amsterdam Prison on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of a number of contraband items including drugs, phones, and improvised weapons.

The raid was conducted between 06:00hrs and 08:00hrs by ranks of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Prison Service.

Among the items seized are seven cellular phones, 8.5 grams of marijuana, cigarette lighters, and a number of improvised weapons.