Drug mule busted by police at Ogle Airport

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force stationed at the Eugene F. Correira International Airport have intercepted a female drug mule, who was found with cocaine wrapped in condoms and also admitted to swallowing pellets.

The discovery was made around 11:00h today when the ranks conducted a physical search on the 23-year-old outgoing passenger.

The suspect, who was booked on Caribbean Airlines flight #BW 215 destined for Barbardos from the Ogle, East Coast Demerara, Airport, was requested to be searched after she was observed acting suspiciously.

During a physical search, the young woman passed out a bulky package through her vagina that was wrapped in condoms and which was suspected to be narcotics. She was questioned and admitted to also swallowing 73 pellets filled with suspected cocaine.

The police said the suspect was cautioned and arrested, and placed into custody to be transported to the hospital for further examination.

Investigations are in progress.