42 new COVID-19 cases recorded

The Ministry of Health has reported that 42 new novel coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today, this now brings the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 8399.

However, only 481 of these are currently active cases. This includes 10 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and the other 471 persons in isolation.

There are also 16 persons in institutional quarantine.

While the COVID-19 death toll remains at 189, the number of persons who have recovered from the life-threatening disease has gone up to 7729.

To date, Guyana has tested some 58,802 persons for the novel coronavirus.

See below for the full updated COVID-19 Dashboard: