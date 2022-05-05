Driver killed, passengers injured in WCD accident

A driver is now dead while his passengers, aged 6 and 12, are injured following an accident which occurred at around 04:15h along the Windsor Forest Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Dead is Kelvin Ghisiawan of Samatta Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara while the injured persons are Alyna Deoliver, 12, and Josiemla Mafra, 6, both of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara.

Reports are that the motorcar was proceeding east along the northern side of the said road at a fast rate when the driver lost control of his vehicle.

As a result, the car swerved south where the driver drove off the road and collided into a concrete bridge.

The driver was picked up in an unconscious condition and the two young occupants were picked up in conscious conditions by public-spirited persons and they were all taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where the driver was pronounced dead on arrival.

The two occupants were seen and examined by a doctor on duty where they were both admitted as patients at the said hospital.

Alyna Deoliver was admitted for observation and Josiemal Mafra was admitted suffering from a broken left leg and injuries about her body.