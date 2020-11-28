Driver abandons vehicle after killing pedestrian in EBE accident

Efforts are underway to arrest a driver who is responsible for the death of Kayum Ali, a pedestrian who was killed in a motor vehicle accident on Friday at around 21:50hrs along the Hydronie Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.

Investigations revealed that the motorcar was proceeding south along the western driveway of the eastern carriage way at an alleged fast rate of speed and collided with the pedestrian who was standing on the median on the center of the road.

As a result of the collision, the vehicle turned turtle, then collided with a nearby shop.

The pedestrian, who resided at Bushy Park Squatting Area, EBE, received injuries about his head and body.

After the accident, the driver exited the car and made good his escape on foot.

The pedestrian was picked by the police and escorted to Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The vehicle, which belongs to Sheldon Holder, was lodged at Leonora Police Station to be examined by a licensing and certifying officer while efforts are being made to arrest the driver.

Investigations are ongoing.