Dr. Thakur to head CoI into deadly piracy attack

Dr Rishi Thakur Thakur was earlier today sworn in to lead the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the deadly piracy attack where at least 20 fishermen were beaten, chopped and thrown overboard in April 2018.

He was sworn in by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

Dr Thakur who has the power to summon witnesses will investigate and present the findings with respect to the piracy attack. More so, he will be tasked to determine the identities of those killed, the motive for the attack and possible prosecution of those culpable.

In addition, the Terms of Reference (TOR) of the investigation include the role of state agencies with respect to security of the firemen. The public hearing is expected to be held at the Skeldon Estate Training Centre, Berbice and will commence immediately.

However, the findings have to be submitted to President David Granger by September 2, 2019.

On April 27 and 28, 2018, pirates attacked several fishing boats with Guyanese fishermen in what is being considered at the worst piracy attack on Guyanese fishermen.

Four fishing boats with a total crew of 20 were attacked during the two-day period. Five of the fishermen survived after being chopped and thrown into the Ocean. The bodies of three of the missing men have since been recovered. Eleven are still missing and are believed to have also died.

Since the attack, Nakool Manohar called “Fyah”, the alleged mastermind of Number 43 Village Corentyne and his co- accused Premchand Persaud, aka ‘Sinbad’ were charged for the heinous crime.

Under the Piracy Act 2008 Chapter 14, it states that where an act of the offence is committed outside of Guyana, the person committing the offence may be dealt with in respect of the commission of the offence as if the offence had been committed at any place within Guyana.