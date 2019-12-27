Double ‘D’ Fish Shop burglarised over Christmas holiday

The Double D Fish Shop and Bar located at Stabroek Market was burglarized over the holiday with a number of items stolen.

The proprietor, Vergil Vennett Walker told <<<Inews>>> that she was informed about the incident at around 10:00h on Boxing Day by a security guard at the location.

She said that details of the incident are sketchy but based on information she received, the security guard who was on duty at the time was allegedly tied up by the perpetrators.

Further, she added that reports were made to the City Constabulary as well as the Brickdam Police Station but she is still awaiting updates on the matter.

Among the stolen items are a stereo system, gas bottles, several cases of liquor and an undisclosed sum of cash.