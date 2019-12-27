Berbice hotelier, worker reportedly tortured, killed

The decomposed bodies of the owner of the Sun Splash Hotel and one of his workers were this afternoon discovered on the hotel’s premises located at No. 63 Beach, Corentyne.

From reports received, the two men might have been tortured before they were killed.

A senior police rank who was at the scene told <<<Inews>>> that the men were last a few days ago.

A team of forensic experts are presently at the scene conducting their investigations while ranks for the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) are combing the area with the aim of finding any possible leads.