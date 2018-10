A dog food vendor is now being processed for court after he was found in his Sophia, Greater Georgetown home with an unlicenced firearm on Thursday.

The discovery was made at around 10:45h during a search by ranks of the “C” Divison.

According to the Police, the 25-year-old was in the “E” Field Sophia house when the .32 Taurus pistol was found along with 12 matching rounds of ammunition.