DNA test confirms charred remains found in burnt car belong to key murder witness

The charred remains that were discovered in a burnt car in a swampy area in Mahaicony, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) on November 1, 2019, belongs to Collin Rodney, a key witness in a murder.

This was confirmed by Acting Crime Chief, Senior Superintendent Michael Kingston, who, on Thursday, stated that the results from the DNA samples that were sent to the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory were recently returned to him.

Rodney, a former policeman, also known as “Glock”, “Troy” and “Cutty”, of Lot 70 Joseph Pollydore Street, Lodge, Georgetown, was last seen on October 25, 2019, at about 08:00h, when he left his home to attend court to give evidence in the murder trial of his cousin, Marlon Rodney.

He had left his residence driving his silver/grey Toyota Allion bearing registration number PRR 1076 which was found torched six days later.

However, he was a no-show in court.

It was reported that thirty-nine-year-old Osafa Grundell, called “Safo”, of Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown, and James Fraser, 21, called “Dab”, of Garnett Street, Georgetown, were charged for the murder of Marlon Seon Rodney, called “George”.

It is alleged that between April 25 and April 30 last, at Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, the 35-year-old taxi driver of Lot 71 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, was involved in a heated argument with Grundell, Fraser and another man called “Curl Up”.

The accused reportedly whipped out firearms after the row escalated and discharged several rounds at Marlon Rodney, who was hit in the left leg.

A passer-by was also shot in the process.

The injured men were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where Rodney later succumbed.