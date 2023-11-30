DNA samples collected from ‘family friend’ as probe continues into murder of Unity woman

As investigations intensify into the murder of 38-year-old Chooromanie Tulsie whose body was found in her Unity Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home last week, the police rearrested one man who is said to be close to the family.

This was confirmed by a source close to the investigation, who added that the alleged suspect and two of his employees were arrested soon after the woman’s body was discovered. The source stated that upon his arrest, the body of the family friend was covered with scratches and bruises.

However, the man, a businessman, and his two employees were released on Sunday on station bail after the 72-hour detention period had expired.

Nevertheless, he was re-arrested on Monday after the detectives unearthed additional evidence as the probe into the woman’s death continues.

The source further stated that the man in custody is known for his frequent visits to the woman’s home.

When contacted on Tuesday, the now dead woman’s sister, Chandrowatie Persaud is of the firm belief that the man in custody is responsible for her sister’s death. She noted that after his arrest, his body had several scratches and he could not account for them.

“He told the police one thing to the other… is like when you tell lies to cover up, your story does swing in all directions… up to now with all the lies he telling, he can’t say where he got the scratches… from what we know is my sister put up a fight and we believe that the marks were from that encounter,” Persaud added.

She, however, noted that the police had taken DNA samples from the man in custody. “We are waiting on the results of the DNA samples and I guess when that comes back, the police will have a clear idea as to who the perpetrator is…”

Persaud added that the suspect is a close family friend who has access to the house where her sister was residing.

Tulsie, a former accountant attached to CAMEX Restaurants Inc. was found stabbed to death in the lower flat of her home at Lot 26 Unity, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

The mother of one resided at the family house with her 5-year-old son while her mother and brother are residing overseas.

It was reported that Tulsie was last seen alive at about 19:30h on Tuesday, November 22 after she collected her son from a family member in the same village.

The gruesome discovery was made at about 8:00h the following morning in the lower flat of the house.

She was found lying on the ground with a piece of cloth stuffed inside her mouth and a knife stuck to the centre of her throat. She was clad in a multi-coloured ‘night dress’ which was reportedly pulled up to reveal her body. Her five-year-old son was subsequently found locked in his room.

