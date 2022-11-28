Distribution of National ID Cards begins

The Guyana Elections Commission has commenced the distribution of National Identification Cards at all its Registration Offices countrywide with effect from Monday, 28th November, 2022.

Persons who completed registration transactions during the Cycle of Continuous Registration held during the period March, 2022 – May, 2022 and the Claims and Objections Exercise which was held during the period August, 2022 – September, 2022 respectively are advised that they can uplift their National Identification Cards from the GECOM Registration Office where the transaction was done during the following working hours:

Monday – Thursday 8:00hrs – 12:00hrs and 13:00hrs – 16:30hrs

Friday 8:00hrs – 12:00hrs and 13:00hrs – 15:30hrs

The Commission is also advising persons that authorizations will not be accepted and, in this regard, registrants must uplift their ID Cards personally in accordance with GECOM’s standard operating procedures in relation to the verification of identity, transparency, and accountability.

Specifically, only persons who would have completed new registration transactions, changes to their registration particulars, or applied for a replacement are required to visit the Registration Office.

Additionally, the Commission is also urging persons who would have conducted transactions in previous registration exercises prior to 2022 and have not yet uplifted their National Identification Cards to do so immediately.