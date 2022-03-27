Diamond teen dies after being struck, ran over on Craig Public Road

A 19-year-old young man is now dead after he was struck and ran over by two vehicles on the Craig Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

Dead is Sachin Persaud of lot 69 Avenue ‘A’ Diamond, EBD. The accident occurred sometime around 20:00h on Saturday.

According to the police, the driver of motorcar #PXX 2746 related that he was proceeding north along the western drive lane of Craig Public Road and while in the vicinity of Natram’s General Store, he observed two pedestrians crossing the road from east to west in front of him.

The man alleged that on seeing the two persons, he applied brakes and swerved east to avoid a collision but due to the short distance the left side rear view mirror of his vehicle collided with one of pedestrians.

Meanwhile, it is also alleged by the driver of motorcar #PXX 8548 that he was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane of the said road, when he noticed two other motorcars swerve east into his drive lane in front of him and on seeing that he applied brakes and swerved west onto the western drive lane of the said road to avoid a collision with the said two motorcars. In doing so, however, he said he felt the front of his vehicle run over something and immediately stopped to investigate.

Upon checking he observed that he had run over a male pedestrian who was lying motionless underneath his vehicle.