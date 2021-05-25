Diamond resident convicted of taxi driver’s murder

A jury on Monday found Diamond, East Bank Demerara resident Jermaine Jefford unanimously guilty of the August 1, 2016 murder of Orin David, the taxi driver who was gunned down in front of his Laing Avenue, Georgetown home.

The verdict was delivered before trial Judge Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Demerara.

As a result of the verdict, Jefford called “Smokey” was further remanded to prison until June 9, 2021, when he will be sentenced. The convicted killer was represented by Senior Counsel Stanley Moore, while State Counsel Lisa Cave appeared on behalf of the prosecution.

When called on to lead a defence, Jefford gave an unsworn statement in which he professed his innocence.

“On the first of August 2016, I was at home at my Diamond residence with my three-year-old son and my girlfriend…The evidence being led against me is false and fabricated, your worship. I am innocent of this crime. I do not know about this crime…This is unfair to me sir…,” he had told Justice Kissoon.

Last week Friday, Jefford’s co-accused Howard Rambarose called “Spleen” was acquitted of the charge after Justice Kissoon upheld a no-case submission made by his lawyer, George Thomas. The Judge then directed the jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty.

According to reports, David also known as “Malik” was shot dead in front of his Lot 89 Laing Avenue, Georgetown home, in the presence of his reputed wife and relatives. It was reported that David, a father of one, was shot following an argument stemming from the payment of debts. It was reported that David had bailed Jefford out of prison.

However, when he confronted Jefford for the money, a heated argument ensued between them. It is alleged that Jefford left David’s home and returned sometime after with four other men in a motor car. One of the men exited the vehicle and discharged several rounds at David.

The injured man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead. Following a Preliminary Inquiry (PI) in 2017, Rambarose and Jefford were committed to stand trial for the offence before a Judge and jury. The Magistrate presiding over the PI had ruled that sufficient evidence had been presented to put them on trial.