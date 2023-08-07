Dharamlall’s replacement as minister to be announced “very soon” – Pres Ali  

President Irfaan Ali on Monday disclosed that a name will be announced ‘very soon’ as a replacement for former Local Government Minister, Nigel Dharamlall.

The Head of State made this disclosure during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Mayors and Deputy Mayors at the Arthur Chung Conference Center, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

When asked if there are considerations presently for Dharamlall to fill any roles within the government’s machinery, Ali disclosed, “Right now, we are dealing with the appointment of the responsibility for local government. That has not come to government at this time.”

It was announced on July 4, 2023, that Dharamlall had resigned, following allegations of rape that were levelled against him. Subsequently, however, the complainant declined to pursue the matter.

The victim had given a “no further action statement” to investigators in the presence of one of her parents and a representative of the Child Care and Protection Agency.

This had led to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Shalimar Ali Hack, SC, advising the Police not to proceed with the case. The DPP, in her advice, stated that the victim’s decision to withdraw the complaint was not influenced by anyone, and that same was done in her best interest.

Based on this new development, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) had revealed that, “the Director of Public Prosecutions concluded that, in the absence of the victim’s complaint, there is no legal provision for the Police to proceed with the matter.”

“The DPP also proffered her advice based on the fact that the virtual complainant’s statement was taken by a forensic interviewer in the presence of a parent, a Child Care officer, and a Police officer; and that such statement was free and voluntary,” the GPF had also related in their statement.

Dharamlall resigned as both a Minister and Member of Parliament (MP). While the Minister within his Ministry, Anand Persaud, has been carrying out his ministerial functions, Coonjah was sworn-in as his parliamentary replacement.

