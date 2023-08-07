Prison Officer killed in hit-and-run at Swan

A pedestrian was on Sunday evening killed in a hit-and-run accident at Swan Village, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The dead man has been identified as 20-year-old Shamar Charles, a Prison Officer and also of Swan Village.

Police stated that they are looking for a motor car that was speeding and might have been the vehicle that is responsible for Charles’ death.

At the time, Charles reportedly ran from East to West across the road when the car collided with him.

As a result of the collision, Charles fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries to his head and about his body. The injured pedestrian was picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited citizens, placed into a passing vehicle, and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The motorcar, after the accident continued its journey without stopping. Investigations are continuing.

