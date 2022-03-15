Details on probe into missing fishermen to be released soon – Edghill

As the search continues for the three fishermen who went missing at sea on February 19, the Board of Inquiry (BoI) is in the process of wrapping up its probe into the circumstances surrounding their disappearance.

The BoI – comprising Yurlander Hughes of the Transport and Harbour Department, Captain John Flores of the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), Ronald Charles of the Ministry of Public Works, Rawle Williams of the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard, Ewart Wray of the Guyana Police Force Maritime Unit, Dwayne Vyphius who is an Occupational Safety and Health Officer at the Labour Ministry, and Denzil Roberts who is the Head of the Department of Fisheries at the Ministry of Agriculture – was set up on February 21 and had 14 days to investigate the matter.

Contacted today for a comment on those investigations, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill confirmed that the probe is nearing conclusion.

However, he said the details will be officially released on Monday. “Investigations have been wrapping up. I expect to get the hand over next week Monday afternoon,” the Minister said.

Even though one month is approaching since the trio went missing, Edghill also confirmed that the search is still ongoing offshore Guyana.

“As far as I’m aware, I have divers down at the ocean bed right now,” the Minister said.

The Noble House Seafoods Limited-owned vessel reportedly capsized in the Atlantic Ocean the morning of February 19, some 18 miles off of the Mahaicony Coast.

This incident has left the vessel’s 44-year-old Captain, Harold Damon of Lot 4 Water Street, Agricola, Greater Georgetown, and two crew members: 46-year-old Winston Sam of Lot 32 Public Road, McDoom, Greater Georgetown; and 78-year-old Ronald Burton of Lot 23 Water Street, Agricola, Greater Georgetown, missing.

A fourth crew member, Vincent Dazzell, who survived the tragedy, was rescued by another fishing boat and brought to shore on the afternoon of the incident.

Following the sinking of the vessel, a high-level BoI was set up by the government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sunken vessel.

Concerns were raised over the length of the time it took Noble House Seafoods Limited to report to the relevant authorities that the vessel was in distress – something which they could face sanctions for.

It was also revealed that the vessel’s captain was operating under a fraudulent licence – another grave infraction. Suspicions were also raised about the information provided to authorities by Dazzell.

Meanwhile, some nets suspected to have belonged to the trawler were found but to date, there has been no sight of the missing boat.

Apart from the efforts being undertaken by the government, the company has launched investigations and is said to be conducting searches offshore for the missing men.