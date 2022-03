See full statement:

The Management of the Guyana/Suriname Ferry Service regrets to inform the general public that the M.V. Canawaima will be out of operation for two days, Wednesday March 16 and Thursday March 17, 2022. This is facilitate emergency repairs to the vessel.

At this time, management wishes to apologize for any inconvenience this closure will cause.

For further information please contact the office on 339 2744/339 2787.