Denmark, Australia draw 1-1 in Group C

MOSCOW, Russia (AP) — Australia and Denmark have played out a 1-1 draw after a scoreless second half in Group C.

Christian Eriksen scored for Denmark in the 7th minute before Mile Jedinak’s equalised with a penalty in the 38th to keep Australia’s chances of progressing to the knockout stage alive. A Jussuf Poulsen handball after video review set up Jedinak’s opportunity.

Entering the World Cup, No. 36 Australia was the lowest-ranked team in the group with the others all in the top 12. France was set to play Peru in the other Group C match later Thursday in Yekaterinburg.

With a 2-1 loss to the French in the opener, another loss for Australia would have made it nearly impossible for the Socceroos to advance to the next stage. Denmark has four points after opening with a 1-0 win over Peru.