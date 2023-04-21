Demerara River to be used as ‘express highway’ for fast response to crime

The Guyana Government is looking to utilise its waterways to shorten the response time to crime and security matters.

This was related by President Dr Irfaan Ali at a recent event during which he was highlighting increased efforts to modernise the local maritime sector.

The Head of State noted that government is aware of the fact that it must use the country’s rivers in a more efficient way including as an express lane when responding to crimes and security threats.

He also revealed that several law enforcement agencies will also receive new equipment soon to boost their capabilities – all aimed at also modernising the security architecture in Guyana.

“We are actively pursuing the acquisition of a marine firefighter vessel to add to our fleet. In the coming months, we also will be adding another important piece of asset to our Coast Guard. Whilst the new metal shark will be arriving, we’re also advancing discussions on a model ship vessel and some faster interceptor vessels that are oceangoing,” President Ali revealed.

“We are also, on the security front, working to better utilise our river ways as express highways for fast response, in terms of crime.

“As you know, the Demerara River gives us the opportunity to run the entire coast from Georgetown here all the way to Timehri and even beyond. So, the Guyana Police Force and the national security architecture is looking at utilising the river as our fast lane highway responding to crime and security threats,” he noted.

