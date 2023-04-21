CARICOM leaders declare region’s crime situation a public health issue

Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) have declared the region’s crime situation a public health problem, and have registered their grave concern at the increase in the illegal exportation of guns from the United States of America (USA), which is a threat to democracy.

At the recently concluded two-day Regional Symposium addressing Crime and Violence as a Public Health Issue, hosted by Caricom and the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, Caribbean leaders engaged in discussions aimed at promoting dialogue and mobilising regional action for violence reduction and crime prevention, during which a number of solutions were identified.

These leaders are, among other things, alarmed by the epidemic of crime and violence in the Caribbean, fuelled by illegal guns and organized criminal gangs. The leaders view the situation as a threat to the region’s democracy and the stability of societies, and are cognisant of its costs to the region’s social, economic and health systems. As such, they have committed to working together to ensure that Caribbean people can exist in an environment of peace and safety.

The regional leaders, including Guyana’s Prime Minister Mark Phillips, have promised a comprehensive overhaul of the criminal justice system to address criminal terrorists, with a focus on proactive management of prosecutions, sentencing, and the diversion of young people at risk.

Focus would also be placed on strengthening regional forensic capabilities and collaboration among national forensic agencies to improve the quality of evidence and hasten the conduct of trials.

Added to these will be the preparation of regional model legislation to bring greater harmonisation and efficiency to the development and revision of national laws, which would see immediate and effective implementation of the Caricom Arrest Warrant Treaty.

When it comes to the judiciary, the jurisdiction of magistrates would be augmented by consideration of defendants’ options to judge-only trials, and the intra-regional rotation of judges and magistrates to admit or foster their greater exposure.

Moreover, Caricom would explore reforming the region’s education system to empower citizens and better enable their socio-emotional development, in recognition that the social and emotional learning of the child is as important as technical and academic achievements.

Caribbean leaders are calling on the USA to join its war on guns, and urgently adopt and take action to stop the illegal exportation of firearms and ammunition into the Caribbean. They have agreed to ban assault weapons in the region, except for security forces and sporting competitions, noting that they would stand with Mexico on its legal action against USA gun manufacturers and retailers.

Caricom will also work with all sectors and institutions to improve equitable access to services and options for rehabilitation and reintegration into society: psychosocial support and parental education, addressing domestic violence and integrating mental issues to treat with crime and violence.

“Heads of Government and distinguished delegates, ladies and gentlemen: violence in our region is an epidemic, and like any epidemic, effective strategies to combat the spread require data and research, as well as human and financial resources to allow timely implementation of solutions to address the root causes of crime and mitigate the devastating impact of crime and violence on our societies,” CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett told the symposium, which was held under the theme ‘Violence as a Public Health Issue – The Crime Challenge’.

