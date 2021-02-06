D’Edward Village man arrested with 2lbs ganja

Police ranks on Friday morning arrested a 54-year-old man after he was found in possession of just over two pounds of marijuana.

According to reports, a party of Policemen, acting on information received, went to the Number 50 minibus park at D’ Edwards Village, West Bank Berbice, around 11:45h.

There, they conduct a search on the suspect, a resident of D’ Edwards Village, who was at the time a passenger in a minibus. The man had a black haversack, and upon inspection, the cops found a bulky black parcel wrapped with transparent plastic containing leaves seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis .

The man was arrested and escorted to the Blairmont Police Station, where the suspected Cannabis was weighed and amounted to 942 grammes.

The 54-year-old is in custody as investigations continue.