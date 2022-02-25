Decomposed body of Linden man found in Puruni River

The decomposed body of 33-year-old Marlon McCalmon of Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) was on Monday found floating in the Puruni River at the Suewanda Backdam in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Investigators say the man died between February 18 and 21.

McCalmon, of 1 Mile, Wismar, Linden, along with two other men, operated a small dredging pump in the said backdam. On February 18, the two workers left the camp where they were staying and went to work the ground where the dredge is located, leaving McCalmon behind.

According to the two workers, the Lindener was too intoxicated to work.

Upon their return to camp later that day, they did not see McCalmon but his clothes along with a bucket of freshly caught fish were there.

They proceeded to check the area and the nearby river for the man but did not find him. On February 21, whilst making checks, they discovered his body afloat, bloated and in a decomposing state, stuck between some branches in the Suewanda Creek.

When police arrived at the location, they were able to confirm an advanced state of decomposition and what appeared to be fish bites were seen about the body.

Investigations are ongoing.