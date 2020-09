The stop-lock device and koker door at Tarla Dam, De Willem on the West Coast of Demerara were damaged during the severe weather conditions.

Head of the Civil Defence Commission Kester Craig, said technicians from GUYSUCO are currently working to put in another stop-lock door before the next high tide later this evening.

The CDC continues to monitor the situation and advises residents in the surrounding areas to take all precautions against possible flooding.