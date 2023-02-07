DDL meets with Israeli officials on establishment of state-of-the-art dairy farm in Guyana

Senior officials from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently met Demerara Distillers Limited Chairman Komal Samaroo and his delegation, who are visiting Israel to finalise a project with the LR Group for the establishment of a dairy farm in Guyana.

Ms. Michal Gur-Aryeh, Director of Department for Economic Relations with Latin America, the Caribbean and Africa in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “We welcome this project, which will be the first state-of-the-art dairy farm in the Caribbean and will make a significant contribution to food security in the region.

“Israel is a world leader in dairy farming and other agricultural technologies. We look forward to enhancing our economic cooperation with Guyana,” he is quoted as saying.

Mr. Yosef Levi Sfari, Director of Department for the Caribbean in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that Israel is seeking to deepen its relations with Guyana.

“We are pleased that Ambassador Itai Bardov will be presenting his credentials to President Irfaan Ali in the coming weeks”.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of DDL stated that he is pleased to collaborate with the LR Group of Israel on the development of this transformational project which is a significant investment in pursuance of DDL diversification strategy.

He noted “the LR Group brings to this Joint Venture expertise and experience in implementing similar projects in Papua New Guinea, Vietnam, Angola, and Philippines among others countries”.

He welcomed the expression of support for this project by the Government of Israel through its Foreign Ministry.

Mr. Ami Lustig, Founder and CEO, LR Group said, “LR Group is honoured to form a joint venture with DDL, one of Guyana’s leading companies, for the development of a 500-milking cows dairy farm and the transfer of modern Israeli agro-technologies and know-how. We are excited at the launch of this project, which LR Group regards as the first step towards broader cooperation with Guyana, in the areas of commercial agriculture, water supply, renewable energy, healthcare and more.”