David Armogan appointed Chairman of BIT

Regional Chairman of Region Six, Mr. David Armogan has been appointed the new Chairman of the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) of the Ministry of Labour.

The appointment was announced by the subject Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton during an engagement with the Board on Monday, at the Ministry’s Brickdam, Georgetown office.

Mr. Armogan had said that he will be pushing for more inclusive and accessible training programmes during his tenure as chairman of BIT.

He was at the time speaking at the Ministry of Human Service and Social Security’s Garment and Accessories Cottage Industry graduation ceremony in New Amsterdam over the weekend.

He said, “as chair of that Board I will work very closely with the Ministry of Human Services to make sure that we can design specific programmes to get more persons included in these kinds of training programmes and ensure it reaches every community.”

Mr. Armogan, who has been serving as Regional Chairman for Region Six since 2012, brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience.

He served as the Chairman of the Interim Management Committee/ Board of the Berbice Regional Health Authority in 2005. He also lectured Management for the Consultative Association of Guyanese Industry and the CAT Programme with the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), and served as Chairman of the Regional Education Committee in Berbice.

He also served as the Human Resources Manager of the Guyana Sugar Corporation Blairmont Estate and as president of the Rotary Club of New Amsterdam for two consecutive terms. The Board of Industrial Training provides apprenticeship training in keeping with the technical and workforce needs of the country.