Dancer to serve 7 years for fatal stabbing of disgruntled observer

Houston Back Road native Mark Anthony Barclay, 39, was yesterday jailed for seven (7) years by Justice Sandil Kissoon for killing 26-year-old Gordon Ross called “Black Boy” on April 30, 2016, at the White Castle Fish Shop in Georgetown.

Barclay plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter, accepting that he stabbed Ross to death with a knife after they had a scuffle at the John and Hadfield Streets, Werk-en-Rust establishment.

According the case facts, Barclay was at the shop dancing and Ross, who somehow got annoyed, headed straight towards him and started to beat him with a belt.

Barclay reportedly picked up a knife belonging to Ross and dealt him five stab wounds.

Ross was later taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Barclay’s lawyer Brandon De Santos told the court that society would be sent the wrong message if his client received a harsh sentence.

Justice Kissoon started at a base of 25 years but reduced the prison term by 18 years for the early plea and time spent on remand for murder.

Three weeks after Ross was killed, the offender admitted his crime to investigators, saying that the deceased became upset because everybody liked his dancing.

Barclay had also told detectives that he disposed of the knife, though he couldn’t recall where he had thrown it.