Cyclist, who made sudden turn without signalling, injured in accident

A pensioner, who was operating an electric bicycle, was on Monday afternoon struck down by a motor car after he allegedly made a sudden turn without signalling whilst traversing along the Canefield Public Road, East Canje, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Injured is 68-year-old Ishmael Swidding of Canefield, Berbice.

Police said at around 13:00h, the pensioner was proceeding north on the western driving lane while a motor car, driven by a 25-year-old resident of Adelphi Village, East Canje, Berbice, was proceeding in the same direction, behind the electric bike.

Reports are that the biker navigated to turn east, without using his turning signal, but suddenly changed his direction and swerved west instead.

As a result, the car collided with the bike which caused the rider to fall onto the roadway where he received injuries to his head and body.

He was picked up in an unconscious state by the driver of the car and public-spirited citizens who transported him to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was referred him to the Georgetown Public Hospital. Swidding is currently a patient at the medical institution.

The motor vehicle and the electric bike were lodged at the Central Police Station. Further, a breathalyser test was conducted on the driver and the reading returned as 0 per cent.

A notice of intended prosecution was served on the driver as the investigation continues.