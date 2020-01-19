Cyclist died after colliding with motorcar

A pedal cyclist is the country’s latest road fatality after the bicycle he was riding collided with a motorcar at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara on Saturday evening.

Dead is 20-yeasr-old Lennox Collette of Lot 4, Public Road, Land of Canaan, EBD.

Based on reports received, at about 21:00h on the night in question, the young man was riding along the roadway when a motorcar driven by a 24-year-old man collided with him.

Reports are that the driver of the vehicle was traveling on the Western carriageway when Collette allegedly rode out of a nearby “cross-street” and into his path.

Collette would have fallen onto the bonnet of the vehicle and subsequently landed on the roadway.

According to the police, the driver exited his vehicle and rushed to aid of the injured man who was in an unconscious state. Collette was picked up and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was admitted for emergency treatment.

However, he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention. The driver was arrested and he is assisting with investigations.