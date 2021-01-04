CXC completes 80 per cent of review requests

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) have completed processing just about 80 per cent of the Requests for Reviews it has received for the for Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) July/August 2020 examinations.

CXC said throughout the review process, it has endeavoured to be thorough and to comply with its quality assurance processes.

“At this time, 80 per cent of Requests for Reviews have been completed. On 31 December 2020, final results were shared with CXC Local Registrars and on 4 January 2021, CXC will release grades to students via the online student portal,” CXC said in a statement.

The Regional Examination body related that it is committed to listening to and engaging with each stakeholder group as it works together for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders.

CXC is currently in dialogue with the Ministries of Education across the region to finalise details for the administration of the regional examinations in 2021. These details will be shared with stakeholders and made public within the coming weeks.

After the results were released following the July/August examinations, there was widespread dissatisfaction with the anticipated performances and the actual grades. This led to a number of regional Education Ministries refusing to accept the results and called on CXC to review its marking processes.