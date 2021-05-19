Cuban national stabbed to death in Georgetown

Police are investigating the murder of 40-year-old Lopez Cardenas Yoesmarita, a Cuban national living in Guyana.

The incident occurred today at around 05:00h at Charlotte Street, Georgetown.

Investigations so far revealed that the victim was armed with a knife and was attempting to physically remove the suspect, a relative, from the premises.

A scuffle ensued and the suspect took away the said knife and stabbed Yoesmarita to his lower back.

The suspect was arrested and is presently in custody at Alberttown Police Station assisting with further investigations.