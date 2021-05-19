Teen confesses to killing another as revenge for brother

A 19-year-old labourer on Tuesday confessed to stabbing 17-year-old Clive Osborne to death during a fight at a shop on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two, (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

This occurred on June 2, 2019.

The teen suspect, Richard Harrychand, formerly of Supenaam, appeared before Justice Navindra Singh at the Suddie High Court for murder but opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

Prosecutor Tiffani Lyken represented the state, and the sentencing was adjourned until June 2, 2021.

It was reported that on the day in question, Osborne was with a group of friends when he was stabbed to his head, chest and abdomen by Harrychand.

Reports are that Harrychand and the now dead teen were involved in an argument when he reportedly who whipped out a knife and dealt Osborne several stabs about his body.

The teen was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Meanwhile, at the Suddie High Court on Tuesday admitted to the crime while telling the court that he did as revenge for his brother.