Crime Chief sent on administrative leave amid corruption allegations

Following damning allegations of corruption by several whistleblowers within the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Deputy Commissioner of Police and Crime Chief Lyndon Alves has been sent on administrative leave.

This was confirmed by the acting Top Cop, Nigel Hoppie, on Tuesday.

“Mr Alves has been sent on leave to facilitate an investigation,” explained Hoppie, who is leading the force in the absence of Police Commissioner Leslie James – who is out of the jurisdiction.

According to reports, Alves was suspended from duties on Monday to facilitate the probe into allegations of corruption levelled against him.

Over the past weeks, ranks in Berbice blew the whistle on alleged corruption by the Crime Chief and claimed that he was shielding a few junior rogue ranks who have been linked to criminals.

On Tuesday, Hoppie attended the National Security Council (NSC) meeting, where a detailed report was expected to be presented for the matter to be discussed. The NSC meeting is headed by President David Granger and comprises security officials from the various law enforcement agencies.

However, the acting Police Commissioner would not divulge any other information about the issue.

Recently, allegations have stemmed against a Lance Corporal detective in Berbice of being linked to the criminal network in the region.

This was revealed after the rank’s cell phone number was discovered in the phone of now dead criminal Kelvin ‘Kelly’ Shivgobin, who was shot and killed recently in the back lands of Black Bush Polder during a shootout with the police.

It was alleged that the rank was being protected by Alves, who had previously headed the Berbice division.

Last week, the GPF disclosed that a probe was launched by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).

In August last year, President David Granger, during his search for a new Top Cop, said that he was looking for “unbribable” persons.