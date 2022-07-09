CPL, El Dorado renew partnership until 2026 

By Jemima Holmes

What better to accompany the biggest party in sport than one of the best spirits in the Caribbean Region? And that is the way it will be for, at least, the next 5 years, as the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and El Dorado Rum renewed their partnership on Friday evening.

Since the Hero CPL’s first season in 2013, El Dorado had walked hand in hand with the franchise tournament, as the official spirit of the event.

Now, the partnership will endure another few years, much to the delight of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) and CPL.

“I believe the partnership between CPL and the deal is a good one, a beneficial one and I think we both learned a lot about each other,” Komal Samaria, DDL’s Board of Directors shared at the event.

“But we recognize in DDL that brand building is a long-term process, it’s a long journey and we are prepared for long journeys and in building the El Dorado brand, we try to demonstrate to the world that rum in general, and more particularly rum made in the Demerara region of Guyana is the best rum made anywhere,” he added.

More specific to their partnership with the ‘Biggest Party in Sport’, Samaria said, “And I believe we use the platform of CPL to communicate that message globally.”

“You are having you know the best in cricket and the best in the world of sports being played in the backyard of where the best rum is produced,” Samaria reiterated with a smile.

“Fortunately El Dorado bought into the vision of the biggest party in sport,” Hero CPL’s Commercial Director Jamie Stewart said prior to the partnership renewal.

Stewart went on to divulge more about the partnership between the two entities highlighting that it dates back to the CPL‘s inception in 2013.

“Going back to 2013 when the idea of CPL was just one page and the first, actually the very first, partners that we signed up for the CPL was El Dorado rum,” Stewart disclosed.

He further stated, “The two people seated to my right were involved in that conversation, in that discussion.”

“Thank you for your support then and for your support moving forward,” Stewart remarked.

The El Dorado Rum- CPL partnership that was signed on Friday evening will continue until 2026.

Hero CPL 2022 is expected to commence on August 31, 2022 and conclude on September 30, 2022. The tournament will move from St’. Kitts and Nevis, to St. Lucia, to Trinidad and Tobago and then concludes in Guyana, which will host their first final in the tournament’s 10-year history.