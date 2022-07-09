Let us collectively lock arms to keep out vices of hatred, bitterness and prejudice – Pres Ali

Message by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha 2022:

Devotion and love

I join in extending best wishes to all Guyanese, but especially my Muslim brothers and sisters, on this festive occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

This sacred observance recalls the Prophet Abraham’s deep love for his son, a love so true and pure that it could only be tested by the Prophet’s supreme obedience to God. Abraham’s love for his son is emblematic of Allah’s love for all of his creation. Abraham’s willingness to submit to the will of Allah represents the ultimate measure of spiritual devotion. The Prophet Abraham’s readiness to offer his son as a sacrifice, thus, links our loyalty to God to our love for our fellow human beings.

The Holy Quran urges us to imitate the example of Abraham. It says: “And who is better in faith than those who ˹fully˺ submit themselves to Allah, do good and follow the Way of Abraham, the upright?”

Eid-ul-Adha, or the festival of the Sacrifice, is a time when Muslims affirm their devotion to Allah. It is an occasion to do so by demonstrating their sincere concern for their fellow Brothers and Sisters. Qurbani is not simply an act of sacrifice but one intended to show our devotion to Allah, a letting go of attachments and embracing our fellow Brothers and Sisters.

In our society today, there are forces who wish to divide our people as a means of derailing the unity of our human family. Let us collectively lock our arms together to form an impregnable chain to keep out the vices of hatred, bitterness and prejudice! The Holy Quran urges us to “Hold fast together to the cable of Allah and be not divided.”

We cannot love Allah and at the same attack our fellow Brothers and Sisters. We cannot love Allah and condone or ignore an injustice towards another. We show our devotion to Allah by protecting and taking care of Allah’s Creation – the human family.

May this most beautiful festival of Eid-ul-Adha inspire us to grow stronger in love and togetherness, secure in the knowledge that, by serving each other, we are genuflecting to the Will of the Almighty!

Eid Mubarak to one and all!