CPL 2020: Ross Taylor, Naveen Ul Haq added to Warriors power-packed lineup

The Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) have sought to retain 13 players from their 11-win streak 2019 team while adding the brilliance of New Zealander Ross Taylor and fresh faces of Naveen Ul Haq and Jasdeep Singh and Guyanese Ashmead Nedd to what can be considered a youthful, powerhouse team.

As previously released to the media, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Anthony Bramble, Odean Smith, emerging player Kevin Sinclair, Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran were retained prior to the draft. The international retainees included Chris Green, Imran Tahir and Quais Ahmad.

During the draft which was hosted live on social media platforms on Monday, July 6, the Warriors added Ross Taylor to their lineup. Taylor who was previously featured in the Caribbean premier League for the St. Lucia Zouks and the Trinidad and Tobago Red steel brings decades of experience to the Guyanese Camp with 273 T20 games under his belt. The middle order batsman has 6140 T20 runs with a highest score of 111* and was picked up in Round 5 of the draft.

Afghanistan National Naveen ul Haq is a right arm medium fast bowler, having played 35 T20s, picking up 36 wickets and a best bowling figure of 3/21. Jasdeep Singh comes to the Amazon Warriors from the United states of America being the team’s mandatory America’s player. Singh who made his United States team debut back in 2015, is an all-rounder bowling right arm medium pace. Singh has featured in 7 T20s with a high score of 31 and best bowling figures of 2/18.

Defending champions, the Barbados Tridents, have signed superstar Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, powerful English opener Alex Hales and Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Their other overseas players are Englishman Harry Gurney and Afghani Rahmanullah Gurbaz. They have retained the core of their championship winning side from last year and they have signed Kyle Mayers to join a strong set of Caribbean players.

Trinbago Knight Riders have signed Pravin Tambe, and the spinner will become the first Indian to play at the CPL. They have also brought back Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed who was part of their Championship winning team in 2018. They have signed New Zealand wicket keeper Tim Seifert and Zimbabwean batsman Sikandar Raza. They Knight Riders have retained the core of their local players for the 2020 season.

The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have signed Australians Chris Lynn and Ben Dunk and have also recruited Ish Sodhi and Sohail Tanvir. Rassie van der Dussen returns to the Patriots after a successful spell with the team in 2018 and they welcome back Fabian Allen, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell and their captain Rayad Emrit.

The Jamaica Tallawahs are looking to rebuild after a poor season in 2019 which saw them finish in last place in the table. They have recruited Carlos Brathwaite who was released by the Patriots. They have also signed Nepalese leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and South African left arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. They have brought in exciting Pakistani all-rounder Asif Ali and retained their leading run scorer from last season, Glenn Phillips. These overseas players will combine with a strong local contingent which includes Andre Russell, Rovman Powell and Oshane Thomas.