CPL 2018: Stars penalised for failing to complete overs in allotted time

The St Lucia Stars, who are currently at the bottom of the points table, have had 0.15 deducted from their Net Run Rate (NRR) after failing to complete their 20 overs in the allotted time during their match against the Jamaica Tallawahs on August 25, 2018.

The new rule, introduced by Hero CPL for the 2018 tournament, penalises teams which do not complete their 20 overs in the 85 minutes provided in the Playing Conditions, after taking into account all allowances for stoppages.

In this match the Stars took 94 minutes to complete their bowling innings and as a result were two overs down.

If teams fail to bowl their overs within the allotted time they will be given a Net Run Rate penalty as outlined below:

One (1) over down – Penalty of 0.05 deduction from their NRR Each additional over down – Penalty of 0.10 deduction from their NRR

Therefore the total NRR deduction for the Stars will be 0.15.

According to CPLT20, the league table will be changed to reflect this penalty.