Guyana has recorded three more deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus, taking the overall death toll to 441.

The latest fatalities are a 44-year-old woman, a 70-year-old man, and an 83-year-old man.

With 75 new cases, the total positives recorded to date is 18,733.

There are now 22 persons in the Covid-19 ICU, 109 in institutional isolation, 1521 in home isolation, and two in institutional quarantine.

A total of 16,640 persons have recovered.