COVID-19 grant distribution to begin next week in Region Four

Residents of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) are expected to start receiving the government’s $25,000 per household COVID-19 relief cash grant during the course of the new week.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall made this disclosure today, during an interview with State media.

“We will begin distribution in Region Four shortly, more than likely next week…It will be in the first phase – 136,000 households with over $3.4 billion being distributed,” he said.

Distribution is expected to begin along the East Bank and the East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Monday, December 7.

Distribution clerks are currently undergoing logistics training at the Hope Secondary School, ECD to facilitate a smooth distribution exercise. Training on the East Bank is scheduled for later today.

On September 7, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that every household would receive the grant to cushion the effects of the pandemic.

Distribution began on September 29 in the outlying regions given their vulnerable economic state, and has been completed in seven regions.

The Government is in the final stages of the distribution in Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region Three) and Mahaica-Berbice (Region Five). Region Four’s distribution will start thereafter.

“The position of the Government has remained constant, and that is we will be issuing to primary households, and those households that cannot be verified as independent, they will have to fill out a ‘pink’ form to be verified. Following the verification, the secondary households will be provided for,” Minister Dharamlall explained.

Communities will be notified prior to being served; however, a distribution schedule will not be publicised for security reasons.