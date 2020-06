The Ministry of Public Health has announced that the number of COVID-19 cases in Guyana has jumped to 235.

A total of 114 persons have recovered thus far and the number of deaths remains at 12.

In institutional isolation, there are ow have 109 active cases. In institutional quarantine, there are 18 persons and one patient in the COVID-19 ICU.

To date, 2552 tests were conducted with 2317 of those being negative.