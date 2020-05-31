COVID-19 cases jump to 153

Guyana’s confirmed COVID-19 cases has now gone up to 153 after one more new case has been recorded in the past 24 hours.

This is according to the Public Health Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard.

Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 12 after recording its latest fatality on Saturday.

Caretaker Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence had announced that 78-year-old, Daymon John, who was a resident of the Palms Geriatric Home, died early Saturday morning. He is the second resident of the facility to have died from the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the number of persons tested for the novel coronavirus to date has gone up to 1,618, of which 1,465 are negative.

The Ministry’s updated dashboard further revealed that there are still two patients in the dedicated COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

The number of recovered persons to date has gone up to 70 now.

Additionally, there are currently 71 persons in institutional isolation and another 24 in institutional quarantine.