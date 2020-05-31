Fire destroys NA doors, windows factory  

A doors and windows factory in Smithfield New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) was in the wee hours of Sunday destroyed by fire of unknown origin.

Based on information received, the fire started at about 03:00h. Owner of the factory, Williams Leung, stated that he was at home when he received a telephone call informing him about the fire.

He stated that he immediately rushed over to the factory but the firefighters were not at the scene and as such, he made a report to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

The businessman stated that he was unable to save anything and has estimated his losses to be in the millions.

In 2010, the factory was gutted by fire. In that fire, the fire officials could not determine the cause.

Caption: The remaining of the building