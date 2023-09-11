Corentyne man found dead in hammock; foul play suspected

The body of a 58-year-old man was on Sunday found in a hammock at No 60 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, with a wound to his head.

Dead is Toorandat Girdharry of Lot 168, No 60 Village, Corentyne.

Police stated that the discovery was made at about 14:45h and they were immediately summoned to the scene.

Upon arrival at the house, the man’s body was found in a reclined position in a hammock tied under an abandoned building, with blood stains on its head, arms, and back.

Upon examination, a small wound was found on the right side of the head.

A relative told investigators that Girdharry was an alcoholic who frequently consumed alcohol under the abandoned building with friends. He would also occasionally sleep in the hammock. Relatives believe the man may have been murdered.

The body was taken to Skeldon Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Three of the now-dead man’s drinking buddies were arrested and are assisting with the investigation.

